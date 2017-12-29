Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral girls basketball team beat Melrose 61-40 Thursday night at Cathedral High School. CHS is now 7-1 on the season.

Megan Voit led the Crusaders with 17 points, Meg Januschka added 15 and Abbey Medelberg scored 9. Cathedral will play against Litchfield for the tournament championship Friday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Mahtomedi 69, Tech 28

Bloomington Kennedy 61, Sartell 53

Totino-Grace 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Pine City 72, ROCORI 39

FRIDAY

Apollo @ Little Falls 4 PM

Litchfield @ Cathedral 6 PM

Girls Hockey

Fargo 5, Storm N Sabres 2

River Lakes 2, Hastings 1 (OT)

FRIDAY

West Fargo @ Storm N Sabres

River Lakes vs New Prague @ Farmington

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Zimmerman 50

Mandan 76, Cathedral 71

FRIDAY

Granite City Classic

Sartell vs Princeton 11:30 AM

ROCORI vs Big Lake 1 PM

Delano vs Apollo 4 PM

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Tech 7 PM

Crusader Classic Tournament

Cathedral vs Watertown-Mayer 4 PM