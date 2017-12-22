Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The St. Cloud boys hockey team defeated Fergus Falls 6-3 Thursday night. Nick Portz had a five point night with two goals and three assists, while Brad Amundson added two goals and two assists.
St. Cloud is now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Central Lakes Conference play.
ELSEWHERE:
River Lakes 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Friday
River Lakes @ Litchfield
Willmar @ Sartell
St. Paul @ Cathedral WJON
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3
Gabbie Rud G, A, Allie Cornelius G, 2A
Friday
Litchfield @ River Lakes
Storm N Sabres @ Buffalo
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 48, Waconia 45
Brainerd 64, Sartell 50
Willmar 103, Apollo 74
Tech 67, ROCORI 47
Cathedral 81, Foley 65
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Monticello 47
Alexandria 89, Apollo 52
Cathedral 66, Foley 39
Friday
Sartell @ Princeton