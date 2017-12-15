Prep Sports Scores and Schedule
The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat Alexandria 4-1 Thursday night at the MAC in St. Cloud. Noah Bissett scored a goal and dished out a pair of assists to lead the offense.
Elsewhere, Garrett Freeman and Jake Rosenberger each scored a pair of goals for Sartell in their 6-1 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice.
OTHER SCORES:
Boys Basketball
Alexandria 73, ROCORI 65
Sauk Rapids-Rice 66, Sartell 45
Tech 62, Apollo 55
FRIDAY
ROCORI @ Albany
Apollo @ Little Falls
Milaca @ St. John’s Prep
Girls Basketball
Apollo 61, Tech 44
FRIDAY
ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Apollo
Mora @ Cathedral
Boys Hockey
River Lakes 3, Fergus Falls 2
Sartell 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Garrett Freeman and Jake Rosenberger 2G
St. Cloud 4, Alexandria 1
Noah Bissett G/2A, Carter Rieland 2A
FRIDAY
Chaska @ Sartell
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 2, Alexandria 0
Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 1
North Wright County 3, Storm N Sabres 0