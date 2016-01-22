Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team cruised to a 4-0 win at Alexandria Thursday night at the Runestone Community Center. The #3 Eagles got a pair of goals from Michael Behl and another shutout from goaltender Nick Althaus. The shutout is the eighth of the season for Althaus, his third straight and eighth in his last ten games.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Monticello 63, Apollo 54- Novacinski 24 pts
TONIGHT:
Tech @ Apollo 1390 The Fan
ROCORI @ Alexandria
Thief River Falls @ Sartell
Foley @ Cathedral
Boys Hockey
Apollo 4, Alexandria 0
Fergus Falls 2, River Lakes 1
Tonight
Tech @ Sartell
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids 56, Sartell 39
Alexandria 65, ROCORI 40
Tech 83, Apollo 64
Cathedral 82, Mora 50
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls 6, River Lakes 2
Tonight
St. Cloud @ Thief River Falls
Sartell/Sauk @ Roseau