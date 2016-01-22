Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team cruised to a 4-0 win at Alexandria Thursday night at the Runestone Community Center. The #3 Eagles got a pair of goals from Michael Behl and another shutout from goaltender Nick Althaus. The shutout is the eighth of the season for Althaus, his third straight and eighth in his last ten games.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Monticello 63, Apollo 54- Novacinski 24 pts

TONIGHT:

Tech @ Apollo 1390 The Fan

ROCORI @ Alexandria

Thief River Falls @ Sartell

Foley @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Apollo 4, Alexandria 0

Fergus Falls 2, River Lakes 1

Tonight

Tech @ Sartell

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids 56, Sartell 39

Alexandria 65, ROCORI 40

Tech 83, Apollo 64

Cathedral 82, Mora 50

Girls Hockey

Fergus Falls 6, River Lakes 2

Tonight

St. Cloud @ Thief River Falls

Sartell/Sauk @ Roseau