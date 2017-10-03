Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral girls soccer team topped Alexandria 1-0 Monday night. Maddy Chopp scored the only goal of the game for the Crusaders on a penalty kick in the 26th minute.
The Crusaders improve to 8-3-1 overall and will play at Little Falls Tuesday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
TUESDAY:
Cathedral @ Little Falls 3 PM
Apollo @ Sartell 5 PM
Tech @ Rocori 5:30
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Becker 7 PM
BOYS SOCCER
Tech 5, Brainerd 3
Cathedral @ Little Falls 5 PM
Becker @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Rocori @ Tech 7 PM
Sartell @ Apollo 7 PM
VOLLEYBALL
Tech 3 Big Lake 1
Sartell @ Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Buffalo @ Rocori
Apollo @ Tech
Mora @ Cathedral