Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral girls soccer team topped Alexandria 1-0 Monday night. Maddy Chopp scored the only goal of the game for the Crusaders on a penalty kick in the 26th minute.

The Crusaders improve to 8-3-1 overall and will play at Little Falls Tuesday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

TUESDAY:

Cathedral @ Little Falls 3 PM

Apollo @ Sartell 5 PM

Tech @ Rocori 5:30

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

St. John’s Prep @ Becker 7 PM

BOYS SOCCER

Tech 5, Brainerd 3

Cathedral @ Little Falls 5 PM

Becker @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Rocori @ Tech 7 PM

Sartell @ Apollo 7 PM

VOLLEYBALL

Tech 3 Big Lake 1

Sartell @ Fergus Falls

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

Buffalo @ Rocori

Apollo @ Tech

Mora @ Cathedral