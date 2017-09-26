Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral volleyball team continued its winning ways Monday with a straight-set sweep of Zimmerman. The Crusaders improved to 15-1 this season with set scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-19.

Gabby Heying led the Crusaders with 12 kills, while Hallie Hupf added six digs and two ace serves.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral 3, Alexandria 2

TUESDAY

Willmar @ Rocori

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

Fergus Falls @ Tech

Sartell @ Alexandria

St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral

GIRLS SOCCER

Tech 0, Cathedral 0

TUESDAY

Rocori @ Willmar

Alexandria @ Sartell

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tech @ Fergus Falls

St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral

VOLLEYBALL

Sartell 3, Hutchinson 1

TUESDAY

Tech @ Alexandria

Brainerd @ Sartell

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice