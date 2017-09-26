Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral volleyball team continued its winning ways Monday with a straight-set sweep of Zimmerman. The Crusaders improved to 15-1 this season with set scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-19.

Gabby Heying led the Crusaders with 12 kills, while Hallie Hupf added six digs and two ace serves.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER
Cathedral 3, Alexandria 2

TUESDAY
Willmar @ Rocori
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Fergus Falls @ Tech
Sartell @ Alexandria
St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral

GIRLS SOCCER
Tech 0, Cathedral 0

TUESDAY
Rocori @ Willmar
Alexandria @ Sartell
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tech @ Fergus Falls
St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral

VOLLEYBALL
Sartell 3, Hutchinson 1

TUESDAY
Tech @ Alexandria
Brainerd @ Sartell
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

