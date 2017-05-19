Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Rocori Spartan baseball team defeated the Apollo Eagles 4-1 Thursday night at St. John's University. The Spartans have now won eight of their past ten games.

ELSEWHERE:

Willmar 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Brainerd 8, Sartell 4 (Completion of PPD game)

Brainerd 5, Sartell 2

Tech 9, Big Lake 3

FRIDAY

Cathedral @ Melrose 5 PM

Rocori @ Big Lake

Tech @ Sartell

Softball

Apollo 5, Tech 0

Sartell 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice

FRIDAY

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

Brainerd @ Rocori

Chisago Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell @ Tech

Foley @ Cathedral