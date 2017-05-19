Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Rocori Spartan baseball team defeated the Apollo Eagles 4-1 Thursday night at St. John's University. The Spartans have now won eight of their past ten games.
ELSEWHERE:
Willmar 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Brainerd 8, Sartell 4 (Completion of PPD game)
Brainerd 5, Sartell 2
Tech 9, Big Lake 3
FRIDAY
Cathedral @ Melrose 5 PM
Rocori @ Big Lake
Tech @ Sartell
Softball
Apollo 5, Tech 0
Sartell 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice
FRIDAY
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Brainerd @ Rocori
Chisago Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Tech
Foley @ Cathedral