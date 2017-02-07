Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team will take on the Sabres at Sartell High School Tuesday night. The Sabres are 9-9 overall and 6-3 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Eagles check in with a 6-13 record overall and 2-8 CLC mark.
The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, beginning with the pregame show at 7:20.
ELSEWHERE:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MONDAY
Becker 78, Apollo 64
Sartell 56, Tech 38
TUESDAY
Willmar @ ROCORI
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tech @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
Albany @ Cathedral
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Cloud @ Brainerd
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls @ Sartell