Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 26th

Senior midfielder Logan Lommel notched a hat trick in Apollo's 9-1 boys soccer rout of Fergus Falls Tuesday. The Eagles are now 7-2-1 on the season with the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball

Alexandria 3, Tech 0

Brainerd 3, Sartell 1

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Rocori 1

Cathedral 3, Becker 1

Girls Soccer

Fergus Falls 0, Tech 0

Sartell 2, Alexandria 0

Bemidji 4, Apollo 2

Cathedral 11, Melrose 1

Boys Soccer

Brainerd 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Apollo 9, Fergus Falls 1

Willmar 2, Rocori 1

Sartell 3, Alexandria 2