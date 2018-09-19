Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 18th
The Cathedral volleyball team topped Albany three sets to none Tuesday night, with set scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-14. Megan Voit finished with 31 set assists and three aces, while Gabby Heying added 13 kills.
The Crusaders are now 11-1 on the season and will host Milaca on Thursday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Alexandria 3, Rocori 2
Willmar 3, Sartell 2
Brainerd 3, Apollo 1
Girls Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 0
Fergus Falls 3, Rocori 0
Alexandria 3, Apollo 1
Zimmerman 3, St. John’s Prep 0
Heritage Christian Academy 3, Cathedral 0
Boys Soccer
Rocori 9, Fergus Falls 3
Zimmerman 4, St. John’s Prep 1
Brainerd 4, Tech 3
Apollo 3, Alexandria 1
Willmar 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0