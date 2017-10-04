Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, October 3rd
The Cathedral Volleyball team continued its impressive 2017 season with a 3-0 win over Mora Tuesday night. The Crusaders improve to 17-1 overall with the win.
Cathedral was led by Colleen Zadoo's eight kills, while Hallie Hupf added six kills. The Crusaders are ranked sixth in Class AA.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 2
Rocori 3, Buffalo 2
Apollo 3, Tech 2
BOYS SOCCER
Cathedral 5, Little Falls 1
Tech 5, ROCORI 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1
Apollo 1, Sartell 1
Tech 4 Rocori 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Fergus Falls 3
Becker 6, St. John’s Prep 0