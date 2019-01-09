Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 9th

The Sartell Sabres beat the Cathedral Crusaders 75-71 Tuesday night in a boys basketball matchup at Cathedral High School. Sartell is now 8-1 on the season, while the Crusaders fall to 7-4 this year.

Thomas Gieske led the Sabres with 23 points, while Nick Schaefer paced CHS with 20 in the loss.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Fergus Falls 87, Apollo 64

Delano 103, Sauk Rapids-Rice 74

Girls Basketball

Brainerd 64, Tech 43

Apollo 70, Sartell 65

Rocori 53, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Becker 75, Cathedral 51

Boys Hockey

Brainerd 6, St. Cloud 0

Sartell 6, Fergus Falls 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Willmar 4

Little Falls 1, River Lakes 0

Girls Hockey

Fergus Falls 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3

River Lakes 4, Northern Lakes 2

Brainerd/Little Falls 2, Icebreakers 1