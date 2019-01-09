Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 9th
The Sartell Sabres beat the Cathedral Crusaders 75-71 Tuesday night in a boys basketball matchup at Cathedral High School. Sartell is now 8-1 on the season, while the Crusaders fall to 7-4 this year.
Thomas Gieske led the Sabres with 23 points, while Nick Schaefer paced CHS with 20 in the loss.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls 87, Apollo 64
Delano 103, Sauk Rapids-Rice 74
Girls Basketball
Brainerd 64, Tech 43
Apollo 70, Sartell 65
Rocori 53, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47
Becker 75, Cathedral 51
Boys Hockey
Brainerd 6, St. Cloud 0
Sartell 6, Fergus Falls 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Willmar 4
Little Falls 1, River Lakes 0
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3
River Lakes 4, Northern Lakes 2
Brainerd/Little Falls 2, Icebreakers 1