Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 10th

The Tech Tigers boys basketball team beat Brainerd 51-47 Tuesday night in Brainerd. The Tigers have now won three straight games and improve to 9-5 on the season.

The Tigers will host Sartell on Friday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Apollo 64, Sartell 58

Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, ROCORI 62

Cathedral 83, Pequot Lakes 54

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Willmar 2

- Dayman Dodge (SRR) G, A

River Lakes 2, Little Falls 1

- Blake Peterson and Payton Madison (RL) Goals

Sartell 6, Fergus Falls 1

- Jack Henneman, Garret Freeman and Jake Rosenberger (SAR) 2G each

Brainerd 5, St. Cloud 4 (OT)

- Nick Portz (STC) 2G, A

Girls Basketball

Moorhead 60, Tech 35

Bemidji 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69

Sartell 55, Albany 43

Cathedral 43, Little Falls 41

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres 4, Fergus Falls 3

- Brooke Walters (SSR) hat trick

St. Cloud 4, Brainerd 1

- Gabbie Rud (STC) 2G