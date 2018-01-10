Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 10th
The Tech Tigers boys basketball team beat Brainerd 51-47 Tuesday night in Brainerd. The Tigers have now won three straight games and improve to 9-5 on the season.
The Tigers will host Sartell on Friday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo 64, Sartell 58
Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, ROCORI 62
Cathedral 83, Pequot Lakes 54
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Willmar 2
- Dayman Dodge (SRR) G, A
River Lakes 2, Little Falls 1
- Blake Peterson and Payton Madison (RL) Goals
Sartell 6, Fergus Falls 1
- Jack Henneman, Garret Freeman and Jake Rosenberger (SAR) 2G each
Brainerd 5, St. Cloud 4 (OT)
- Nick Portz (STC) 2G, A
Girls Basketball
Moorhead 60, Tech 35
Bemidji 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69
Sartell 55, Albany 43
Cathedral 43, Little Falls 41
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres 4, Fergus Falls 3
- Brooke Walters (SSR) hat trick
St. Cloud 4, Brainerd 1
- Gabbie Rud (STC) 2G