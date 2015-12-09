Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 8th
The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 4-2 win over the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday night at the MAC. Tanner Breidenbach and Brandon Bissett each scored a pair of goals for the Eagles, with Gino Lucia picking up a pair of assists.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell 3, Tech 1
River Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
River Lakes 3, Fergus Falls 1
Alexandria 4, St. Cloud 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tech 48, Apollo 45
Sauk Rapids 83, Sartell 50
ROCORI 57, Alexandria 32
Cathedral 46, Foley 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 64, ROCORI 26
Sartell 41, Sauk Rapids 31
Tech 63, Apollo 54
Pequot Lakes 74, Cathedral 58