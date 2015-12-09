Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 8th

The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 4-2 win over the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday night at the MAC. Tanner Breidenbach and Brandon Bissett each scored a pair of goals for the Eagles, with Gino Lucia picking up a pair of assists.

ELSEWHERE:

Sartell 3, Tech 1

River Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

River Lakes 3, Fergus Falls 1

Alexandria 4, St. Cloud 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tech 48, Apollo 45

Sauk Rapids 83, Sartell 50

ROCORI 57, Alexandria 32

Cathedral 46, Foley 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 64, ROCORI 26

Sartell 41, Sauk Rapids 31

Tech 63, Apollo 54

Pequot Lakes 74, Cathedral 58