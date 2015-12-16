Prep Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 15th
The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team escaped with a narrow 63-60 victory over the Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday night at Apollo High School. Cathedral trailed 36-20 at the half before mounting a furious comeback that came up just short when Jack Schramel's potential buzzer-beater came up a bit short.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Becker 67 @ Sartell 69
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tech 45 @ ROCORI 41
Sartell 47 @ Brainerd 63
Cathedral 62 @ Zimmerman 50
BOYS HOCKEY
Tech 2 @ Minneapolis 5
Brainerd 3 @ Alexandria 3
Sartell 5 @ Sauk Rapids 4
Willmar 4 @ River Lakes 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
River Lakes 4 @ Willmar 2