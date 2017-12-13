Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 12th
The Cathedral Crusaders boys basketball team cruised past the Apollo Eagles 72-57 Tuesday night. Michael Schaefer led the Crusaders with 39 points in the win.
Elsewhere in boys basketball, the Tech Tigers beat St. Michael-Albertville 63-60.
OTHER SCORES:
Girls Basketball
Willmar 78, Apollo 73
Sartell 45, Brainerd 39
Tech 57, ROCORI 34
Cathedral 58, Milaca 34
Boys Hockey
Hutchinson 5, River Lakes 1
Brainerd 5, Sartell 1
North Branch 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Cathedral 6, Alexandria 1
Girls Hockey
Brainerd 4, Storm N Sabres 1
River Lakes 3, Alexandria 2 (OT)