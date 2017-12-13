Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 12th

The Cathedral Crusaders boys basketball team cruised past the Apollo Eagles 72-57 Tuesday night. Michael Schaefer led the Crusaders with 39 points in the win.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, the Tech Tigers beat St. Michael-Albertville 63-60.

OTHER SCORES:

Girls Basketball

Willmar 78, Apollo 73

Sartell 45, Brainerd 39

Tech 57, ROCORI 34

Cathedral 58, Milaca 34

Boys Hockey

Hutchinson 5, River Lakes 1

Brainerd 5, Sartell 1

North Branch 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Cathedral 6, Alexandria 1

Girls Hockey

Brainerd 4, Storm N Sabres 1

River Lakes 3, Alexandria 2 (OT)