Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 11th

The Cathedral Crusader boys hockey team beat Alexandria 3-2 in a key Section 6A showdown Tuesday night at the MAC. Cathedral is now 6-0 on the season, while Alexandria falls to 4-1.

Nolan Widman got CHS on the board at 7:54 of the opening period, assisted by Jon Bell. Cathedral made it 2-0 at 10:22 of the second period on Nate Martin's goal before the Cardinals responded with a Ben Doherty goal just nine seconds later.

Doherty scored again for Alexandria at 13:02 of the period to tie the game at two, and the two teams played a scoreless third period. Nate Warner scored the game-winner at 6:18 of the extra period to give the Crusaders the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Rocori 46, Dassel-Cokato 39

Fergus Falls 63, Sartell 45

Buffalo 79, Tech 51

Waconia 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28

Cathedral 81, Mora 62

Boys Basketball

Apollo 71, Alexandria 58

Brainerd 81, Rocori 44

Fergus Falls 62 Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

Tech 60, Willmar 59

Boys Hockey

Sartell 4, Hutchinson 1

STMA 3, St. Cloud 2 (OT)

Monticello 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Girls Hockey

Alexandria 4, River Lakes 0

Brainerd 5, Storm N Sabres 1

Ice Breakers 6, Northern Lakes 0