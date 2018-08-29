Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, August 28th

The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team topped Cathedral 5-3 in a high-scoring affair Tuesday. The Crusaders are now 1-2-0 on the season, while Apollo improves to 1-0 after their season debut.

Cole Tetrault started the scoring for the Crusaders with a pair of first half goals, but Apollo answered with three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead. Abdifatah Farah scored a pair of goals to bookend a Logan Lommel goal for the Eagles.

However, Tetrault would strike again for CHS before the end of the first half to send the teams to the locker room tied at three. The Eagles pulled away for the win with a pair of second half goals from Lommel.

Jack Thibault made seven saves in the Cathedral net, while Apollo's Zach Schlitz made six saves in the Eagles' win.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Rocori 2, Willmar 2

Sartell 3, Alexandria 0

Girls Soccer

Cathedral 0, Tech 0

East Grand Forks 2, Sartell 1

Zimmerman 4, St. John’s Prep 1

Volleyball

Monti 3, Apollo 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Moorhead 2