Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Cathedral baseball team's historic winning streak continued Tuesday with a 3-2 win over the Milaca Wolves. The Crusaders are now 5-0 on the season and have won 55 straight games since 2014.
The all-time MSHSL record for consecutive wins is 66, set by Cretin-Derham Hall from 1997-1999- a team that featured Joe Mauer.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell 8, Alexandria 7
Alexandria 23, Sartell 5
Little Falls 7, Zimmerman 0
Tech 11, Willmar 1
Tech 2, Willmar 1
SOFTBALL:
SR-R 6, Apollo 5
Becker 6, Cathedral 3
Tech 9, Willmar 8
Willmar 6, Tech 5