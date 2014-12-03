Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

A full slate of high school sports was on the schedule for Tuesday night. Here's how the local teams fared.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tech 76, Sauk Rapids 56- Jake Mussman scored 37 points for Tech in the win

Cathedral 65, Sartell 56- Brindley Theisen led the Crusaders with 23 points

Brainerd 53, Apollo 37

St. John’s 60, Swanville 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sartell 60, Monticello 51

Big Lake 69, Apollo 38

Delano 64, Sauk Rapids 36

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 78, Cathedral 56

Foley 76, Rush City 48

St. John’s Prep 45, Holdingford 28

BOYS HOCKEY

Sartell 5, Brainerd 3

Fergus Falls 5, Tech 2

Mahtomedi 7, Cathedral 1

Alexandria 6, River Lakes 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4, Brainerd-Little Falls 3 (overtime)

River Lakes 6, Alexandria 1