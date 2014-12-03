Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
A full slate of high school sports was on the schedule for Tuesday night. Here's how the local teams fared.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tech 76, Sauk Rapids 56- Jake Mussman scored 37 points for Tech in the win
Cathedral 65, Sartell 56- Brindley Theisen led the Crusaders with 23 points
Brainerd 53, Apollo 37
St. John’s 60, Swanville 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sartell 60, Monticello 51
Big Lake 69, Apollo 38
Delano 64, Sauk Rapids 36
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 78, Cathedral 56
Foley 76, Rush City 48
St. John’s Prep 45, Holdingford 28
BOYS HOCKEY
Sartell 5, Brainerd 3
Fergus Falls 5, Tech 2
Mahtomedi 7, Cathedral 1
Alexandria 6, River Lakes 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4, Brainerd-Little Falls 3 (overtime)
River Lakes 6, Alexandria 1