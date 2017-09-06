Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Cathedral boys soccer team beat Melrose 12-1 Tuesday night. Cole Tetrault scored three goals to lead the eight Crusaders who charted goals in the win.
Cathedral improves to 1-2 on the season with the win.
ELSEWHERE:
Apollo 1, Sartell 0
Tech 6, Rocori 0
St. John’s Prep 2, Little Falls 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Sartell 4, Apollo 1
Tech 9, Rocori 0
Cathedral 10, Melrose 0
Little Falls 2, St. John’s Prep 1
VOLLEYBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 1
Apollo 3, Sartell 1
Rocori 3, Tech 0
Maple Lake 3, Cathedral 1