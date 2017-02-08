Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Cathedral Crusader boys basketball team beat Albany 77-47 Tuesday night. Michael Schaefer led the Crusaders with 21 points, while Mitchell Plombon added 17 points in the win. Cathedral is now 17-4 overall this season.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls 74, Willmar 54
Tech 62, Brainerd 49
ROCORI 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51
Apollo 66, Sartell 61
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Willmar 4
Sartell 4, Fergus Falls 3 (OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Willmar 62, ROCORI 33