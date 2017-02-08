Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Cathedral Crusader boys basketball team beat Albany 77-47 Tuesday night. Michael Schaefer led the Crusaders with 21 points, while Mitchell Plombon added 17 points in the win. Cathedral is now 17-4 overall this season.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls 74, Willmar 54

Tech 62, Brainerd 49

ROCORI 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

Apollo 66, Sartell 61

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Willmar 4

Sartell 4, Fergus Falls 3 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Willmar 62, ROCORI 33