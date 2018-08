Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Rocori Spartans beat the Cathedral Crusaders 70-63 Tuesday night in a boys basketball showdown at Cathedral's North Gym. Cathedral was led by Jackson Jangula with 21 points.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROCORI 70 @ Cathedral 63

Sauk Rapids-Rice 50 @ Fergus Falls 92

Tech 81 @ Moorhead 38

Little Falls 36 @ Sartell 54

GIRLS HOCKEY

Ice Breakers 1 @ Brainerd/Little Falls 3

Storm ‘N’ Sabres 3 @ Alexandria 2 (OT)

Northern Lakes 3 @ River Lakes 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice 50 @ Pierz 54

Willmar 69 @ Apollo 35

Tech 54 @ ROCORI 32

Sartell 50 @ Brainerd 54

Cathedral 64 @ Zimmerman 82

BOYS HOCKEY

Moorhead 6 @St. Cloud 0

Moose Lake 2 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

River Lakes 2 @ Northern Lakes 5

Little Falls 0 @ Sartell 4