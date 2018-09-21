Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 21st

The Cathedral volleyball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a straight set win over Milaca. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-20.

Megan Voit led CHS with 33 assists, while Lucy Pelzel added 13 kills and Hallie Hupf contributed eight kills. The Crusaders are back in action on Tuesday in Becker.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer
Brainerd 4, Sartell 0
Apollo 7, Fergus Falls 4
Alexandria 1, Tech 0

Boys Soccer
Tec h 4, Alexandria 0
Bemidji 3, Apollo 0

Volleyball
Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 1
Alexandria 3, Apollo 0
Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Cathedral 3, Milaca 0

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top