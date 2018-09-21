Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 21st
The Cathedral volleyball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a straight set win over Milaca. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-20.
Megan Voit led CHS with 33 assists, while Lucy Pelzel added 13 kills and Hallie Hupf contributed eight kills. The Crusaders are back in action on Tuesday in Becker.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Soccer
Brainerd 4, Sartell 0
Apollo 7, Fergus Falls 4
Alexandria 1, Tech 0
Boys Soccer
Tec h 4, Alexandria 0
Bemidji 3, Apollo 0
Volleyball
Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 1
Alexandria 3, Apollo 0
Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Cathedral 3, Milaca 0