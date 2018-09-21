Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 21st

The Cathedral volleyball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a straight set win over Milaca. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-20.

Megan Voit led CHS with 33 assists, while Lucy Pelzel added 13 kills and Hallie Hupf contributed eight kills. The Crusaders are back in action on Tuesday in Becker.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Brainerd 4, Sartell 0

Apollo 7, Fergus Falls 4

Alexandria 1, Tech 0

Boys Soccer

Tec h 4, Alexandria 0

Bemidji 3, Apollo 0

Volleyball

Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 1

Alexandria 3, Apollo 0

Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cathedral 3, Milaca 0