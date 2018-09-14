Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 13th

The Cathedral girls soccer team picked up a 5-0 win over Little Falls Thursday night at Whitney. The Crusaders improve to 3-2-1 on the season with the win.

Anika Wirth scored a pair of goals for CHS in the win, while Kate Schmitz, Jenna Walsh and Lauren Yelle also had a goal each. Toni Baynes earned the shutout in net.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Rocori 2, Alexandria 1

Apollo 3, Brainerd 2

Cathedral 7, Little Falls 0

Willmar 4, Sartell 2

Pelican Rapids 5, St. John’s Prep 2

Girls Soccer

Tech 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Sartell 1, Willmar 0

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell 0

Cathedral 3, Foley 0