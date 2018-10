The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm volleyball team topped Fergus Falls 3-1 Thursday night to improve to 10-4 on the season overall. The Storm will host the Sauk Rapids Invitational this weekend.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball

Sartell 3, Apollo 0

Rocori 3, Tech 1

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

Boys Soccer

Sartell 2, Rocori 1

Tech 4, Willmar 2

Apollo 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Girls Soccer

Willmar 1, Tech 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Apollo 5

Sartell 7, Rocori 0