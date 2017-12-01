Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, November 30th

The St. Cloud boys hockey team opened its season with a 6-0 win over River Lakes Thursday night. Six different players scored goals in the win for St. Cloud, with Noah Bissett scored a goal and added five assists to lead the way.

ELSEWHERE:

Fergus Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 0

Storm N Sabres 5, Detroit Lakes 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tech 77, Buffalo 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROCORI 45, Paynesville 28

Cathedral 39, Holdingford 38