Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, November 30th
The St. Cloud boys hockey team opened its season with a 6-0 win over River Lakes Thursday night. Six different players scored goals in the win for St. Cloud, with Noah Bissett scored a goal and added five assists to lead the way.
ELSEWHERE:
Fergus Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 0
Storm N Sabres 5, Detroit Lakes 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tech 77, Buffalo 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCORI 45, Paynesville 28
Cathedral 39, Holdingford 38