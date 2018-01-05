Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 4th
The Tech Tiger boys basketball team beat Fergus Falls 75-65 in overtime Thursday night. The win makes the Tigers 7-5 overall and 4-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.
The Tigers will host Moorhead Saturday afternoon.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Tech 75, Fergus Falls 65 OT
Willmar 76, ROCORI 57
Alexandria 73, Sartell 60
FRIDAY
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 8 PM
Boys Hockey
Sartell 2, Alexandria 1
Garret Freeman and Connor Kalthoff
St. Cloud 3, Bemidji 1
Brad Amundson 2G
FRIDAY
Cathedral @ Hermantown
Girls Basketball
Apollo 80, Minneapolis North 67
Buffalo 63, Tech 32
FRIDAY
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids 6 PM
ROCORI @ Willmar 7:15
Alexandria @ Sartell 7:15
Fergus Falls @ Tech 7:15
Girls Hockey
Ice Breakers 3, Moorhead 2
Alexandria 3, Storm N Sabres 1
Brainerd 6, River Lakes 0