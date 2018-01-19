Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 18th

The Cathedral Crusaders boys hockey team fell 1-0 to Delano Thursday night. The Crusaders outshot the Tigers 39-17 in the loss, including 17-3 in the final period.

Cathedral will take on St. Cloud Saturday morning at Hockey Day Minnesota. Puck drop is slated for 10 a.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Sartell 3, River Lakes 2

Peyton Madison (River Lakes) 2G

St. Cloud 10, Willmar 1

Nick Richert (St. Cloud) 3G,A

Alexandria 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Boys Basketball

Fergus Falls 87, Apollo 60

Alexandria 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71

Rocori 52, Sartell 51

Corbyn Alexander buzzer beater

Friday

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 8 PM

Cathedral @Zimmerman 7 PM

Girls Basketball

Albany 56, Cathedral 46

Megan Voit 15 pts

Friday

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

Fergus Falls @ Sartell 7:15

ROCORI @ Kimball 7:15

Brainerd @ Apollo 7:15

Girls Hockey

Alexandria 3, River Lakes 1

Friday

St. Cloud @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5 PM