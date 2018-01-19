Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 18th
The Cathedral Crusaders boys hockey team fell 1-0 to Delano Thursday night. The Crusaders outshot the Tigers 39-17 in the loss, including 17-3 in the final period.
Cathedral will take on St. Cloud Saturday morning at Hockey Day Minnesota. Puck drop is slated for 10 a.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Sartell 3, River Lakes 2
Peyton Madison (River Lakes) 2G
St. Cloud 10, Willmar 1
Nick Richert (St. Cloud) 3G,A
Alexandria 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls 87, Apollo 60
Alexandria 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71
Rocori 52, Sartell 51
Corbyn Alexander buzzer beater
Friday
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 8 PM
Cathedral @Zimmerman 7 PM
Girls Basketball
Albany 56, Cathedral 46
Megan Voit 15 pts
Friday
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6
Fergus Falls @ Sartell 7:15
ROCORI @ Kimball 7:15
Brainerd @ Apollo 7:15
Girls Hockey
Alexandria 3, River Lakes 1
Friday
St. Cloud @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5 PM