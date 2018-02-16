Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, February 15th
The River Lakes Stars girls hockey team fell 3-0 to Alexandria Thursday night in the Section 6A championship game. The Stars were out-shot 31-15 in the loss.
Talia Olson started the scoring for the Cardinals at 5:23 of the first period on a goal assisted by McKenna Ellingson and Kristin Trosvig. Ellingson added a goal of her own at 10:37 on a power play to make the score 2-0 at the first intermission.
The Cardinals would add another goal late in the third period, with Alexis Heckert scoring into the empty net.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Brainerd 4, St. Cloud 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 11, Willmar 3
Tucker Koenig hat trick for Storm
Cathedral 7, Monticello 2
Reid Bogenholm 2G, Jon Bell G,A for Cathedral
Boys Basketball
Tech 83, Brainerd 71
Sauk Rapids-Rice 77, ROCORI 62
Apollo 70, Sartell 61
FRIDAY
Cathedral @ Albany
Girls Basketball
Cathedral 67, Little Falls 62
Kate Tomczik and Megan Voit each reached 1,000 career points for Cathedral in the win