Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, February 15th

The River Lakes Stars girls hockey team fell 3-0 to Alexandria Thursday night in the Section 6A championship game. The Stars were out-shot 31-15 in the loss.

Talia Olson started the scoring for the Cardinals at 5:23 of the first period on a goal assisted by McKenna Ellingson and Kristin Trosvig. Ellingson added a goal of her own at 10:37 on a power play to make the score 2-0 at the first intermission.

The Cardinals would add another goal late in the third period, with Alexis Heckert scoring into the empty net.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Brainerd 4, St. Cloud 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 11, Willmar 3

Tucker Koenig hat trick for Storm

Cathedral 7, Monticello 2

Reid Bogenholm 2G, Jon Bell G,A for Cathedral

Boys Basketball

Tech 83, Brainerd 71

Sauk Rapids-Rice 77, ROCORI 62

Apollo 70, Sartell 61

FRIDAY

Cathedral @ Albany

Girls Basketball

Cathedral 67, Little Falls 62

Kate Tomczik and Megan Voit each reached 1,000 career points for Cathedral in the win