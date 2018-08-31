Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, August 30th
The Rocori Spartans suffered a 40-13 setback in their season opener against Detroit Lakes in Cold Spring. The game was delayed by lightning at the half for just over one hour.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 1
Apollo 3, Tech 3 (lightning)
Cathedral 2, Becker 0
Sauk Rapids 2, Alexandria 1
Girls Soccer
SJ Prep 4, Crookston 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Alexandria 1
Becker 4, Cathedral 0
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Apollo 3, Tech 1