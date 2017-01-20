Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday
The Fergus Falls Otters beat the Tech Tigers 57-53 in overtime Thursday night at Tech High School. The Otters improve to 5-1 in the Central Lakes Conference and 11-2 overall, while the Tigers fall to 6-1 in conference play and 12-2 overall.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCORI 53, Willmar 41
Sartell 55, Alexandria 52
Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Apollo 72
Cathedral 90, Milaca 69
BOYS HOCKEY
Brainerd 4, Sartell 3
St. Cloud 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Alexandria 4, River Lakes 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Storm ‘N’ Sabres 1, Brainerd 0