Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday

The Apollo boys soccer team needed overtime to get past the Alexandria Cardinals 4-3 Thursday night. Logan Lommel had a pair of goals for the Eagles, and Graham Virtue netted the game-winner in overtime.

Boys Soccer

Willmar 5, Sauk Rapids 1

Tech 6, Brainerd 1

Apollo 4, Alexandria 3 (OT)

Cathedral 2, Becker 0

Girls Soccer

Apollo 4, Alexandria 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 1

Becker 3, Cathedral 2

Volleyball

Rocori 3, Alexandria 0

Brainerd 3, Apollo 1

Willmar 3, Sartell 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 1

Cathedral 3, Foley 1