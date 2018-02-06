Prep Sports Scoreboard- Monday, February 5th
The Willmar Cardinals beat the Tech Tiger boys basketball team 81-78 Monday night. The Cardinals remain undefeated at 18-0 with the win, while the Tigers fall to 14-7 overall.
Brevyn Spann-Ford led the Tigers with 29 points in the loss. The Tigers will play at ROCORI Friday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Fergus Falls 72
Brainerd 72, ROCORI 52
Alexandria 77, Apollo 64
Girls Basketball
Fergus Falls 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 42
Willmar 65, Tech 24
Brainerd 78, ROCORI 28
Alexandria 56, Apollo 46
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 5, Osseo 2
St. Paul 3, River Lakes 1
Boys hockey
River Lakes 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
St. Cloud 8, Fergus Falls 0