Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 22nd

The Cathedral Crusader boys hockey team will host rival Little Falls tonight at the MAC in St. Cloud. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

The Crusaders check in with a 16-1 record this season, while Little Falls has posted a 10-6 mark on the season.

ELSEWHERE:



Boys Basketball

Becker @ Rocori

Monticello @ Sartell

Apollo @ Little Falls

Minnetonka @ Tech

Boys Hockey

River Lakes @ Alexandria

St. Cloud @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell @ Brainerd

Girls Basketball

Sartell @ Fergus Falls

Apollo @ Brainerd

Tech @ Cambridge

Monticello @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres @ River Lakes