Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 15th

The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team will look for its third straight win Tuesday night when they host Brainerd at Apollo High School. The Eagles have defeated Rocori and Proctor in their previous two games after losing five straight from December 29th-January 8th.

ELSEWHERE:

Fergus Falls @ Sartell

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Delano @ Rocori

Little Falls @ Cathedral

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimball @ Rocori

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

BOYS HOCKEY

River Lakes @ Sartell

Chisago Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud @ Andover

Cathedral @ Delano

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud

Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Willmar