Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 5th
The Apollo boys basketball team will host Alexandria Tuesday night in a Central Lakes Conference showdown. The Eagles are currently 7-3 in the CLC, locking them in a three-way tie with Sartell and Brainerd atop the conference.
The Cardinals are currently 5-5 in conference play, and 11-6 overall.
Boys Hockey
Rogers @ St. Cloud
Boys Basketball
Sartell @ Little Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji
Tech @ Moorhead
Alexandria @ Apollo
Zimmerman @ Rocori
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Sartell @ Little Falls
Foley @ Cathedral