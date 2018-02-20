Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 20th
The boys hockey section playoffs get underway Tuesday night, and a handful of local teams will host their first round matchups in the area.
The Cathedral Crusaders earned the top seed in Section 6A and will host Wadena-Deer Creek at the MAC. Puck drop is set for 5:15. Cathedral beat the Wolverines 12-2 earlier this season.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
6A
Prairie Centre @ Sartell 7 PM
River Lakes @ Little Falls 7 PM
5A
Moose Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
8AA
Roseau @ St. Cloud 7:15 PM
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Apollo @ ROCORI
Tech @ Sartell
Mora @ Cathedral
Girls Basketball
ROCORI @ Apollo
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Tech
Cathedral @ Becker