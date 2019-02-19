Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 19th

The boys hockey playoffs get underway for the five St. Cloud metro-area teams Tuesday. Cathedral, Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice will all host games, while St. Cloud and River Lakes will open things on the road.

The Sartell Sabres will host Prairie Centre at Bernick's Arena in a game that can be heard on AM 1240 WJON. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

8AA

Roseau @ St. Cloud 6 PM

6A

River Lakes @ Little Falls 7 PM

Breckenridge @ Cathedral 7 PM

5A

Legacy Christian @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sartell @ Rocori

Fergus Falls @ Apollo 8 PM

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Moorhead @ Tech

Albany @ Cathedral

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tech @ St. Francis

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

Rocori @ Sartell