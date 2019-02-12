Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 12th
The girls hockey section playoffs roll on Tuesday night, with a pair of local teams still in the hunt for a state tournament berth. The Storm 'N' Sabres are still alive in Section 8AA, while the River Lakes Stars will look to reach the Section 6A final with a win.
The Storm 'N' Sabres, who defeated Buffalo 5-3 Saturday night, will play at Brainerd/Little Falls. The Stars, who beat Prairie Centre 6-1 Friday night, will play at top-seeded Fergus Falls.
Puck drop in both games is set for 7 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Tech @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori
Apollo @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Milaca
Girls Basketball
Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Apollo
Brainerd @ Tech
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ St. Cloud
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Mora
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Holy Family