Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 8th

Ashli Gerdes

The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team is set to take on Alexandria Tuesday night at the MAC in St. Cloud. Both teams are 1-1 this season. The game can be heard on AM 1240 and on WJON.com.

ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Sartell @ Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes

Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Fergus Falls
Alexandria @ St. Cloud

Boys Basketball
Alexandria @ ROCORI
Apollo @ Tech
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Foley

Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
ROCORI @ Alexandria
Tech @ Apollo
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral

