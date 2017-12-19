Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 19th

Dave Overlund -- AM 1390

The Cathedral Crusaders will play against the Becker Bulldogs Saturday night at St. Cloud State's Halenbeck Hall. The game can be heard streaming on WJON.com.

The Crusaders are 3-1 so far this season and are coming off a win against Apollo last week. The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games, including a crazy 107-104 loss to Monticello last time out.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ Tech
Brainerd @ ROCORI
Alexandria @ Apollo

Boys Hockey 
Willmar @ River Lakes
Sartell @ St. Cloud
Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Basketball 
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tech @ Brainerd
Becker @ Sartell

Girls Hockey  
St. Cloud @ Storm N Sabres
River Lakes @ Willmar

