Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 11th

The Rocori boys basketball team will head to Brainerd Tuesday night for a matchup with the Warriors. The Spartans are 0-3 so far this season, while Brainerd checks in at 1-3.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Apollo (1-2) @ Alexandria (1-2)

Fergus Falls (2-1) @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-3)

Tech (1-3) @ Willmar (0-0)

Girls Basketball



Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-2) @ Waconia (5-0)

Rocori (1-4) @ Dassel-Cokato (0-6)

Fergus Falls (3-1) @ Sartell (1-3)

Buffalo (1-3) @ Tech (1-3)

Boys Hockey

Sartell (3-1) @ Hutchinson (2-4)

Alexandria (4-0) @ Cathedral (5-0)

St. Cloud (1-0-2) @ St. Michael-Albertville (3-1)

Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-2) @ Monticello (2-3-1)

Girls Hockey