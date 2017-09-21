Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 21st

The Cathedral boys soccer team puts their six game winning streak on the line Thursday afternoon when they make the trip to Melrose. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Crusaders dropped the first two games of their season before starting their current winning streak with a 12-1 win over the Dutchmen on September 5th.

BOYS SOCCER
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori
Sartell @ Brainerd
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Alexandria @ Tech
Little Falls @ St. John’s Prep

GIRLS SOCCER
Brainerd @ Sartell
Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Tech @ Alexandria
Melrose @ Cathedral
St. John’s Prep @ Little Falls

VOLLEYBALL
Apollo @ Alexandria
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Milaca

