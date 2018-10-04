Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, October 4th
The Tech Tiger boys soccer team will host Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference showdown at SCSU's Husky Stadium. The Tigers are currently 10-2-2 overall this season, while the Cardinals check in at 9-4-1.
The Tigers won the first matchup between the teams by a 3-1 final score back on September 6th. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo 7 PM
Rocori @ Sartell 7 PM
Girls Soccer
Sartell @ Rocori 4 PM
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Tech @ Willmar 5 PM
Volleyball
Rocori @ Tech
Sartell @ Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
Cathedral @ Little Falls