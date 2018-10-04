Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, October 4th

The Tech Tiger boys soccer team will host Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference showdown at SCSU's Husky Stadium. The Tigers are currently 10-2-2 overall this season, while the Cardinals check in at 9-4-1.

The Tigers won the first matchup between the teams by a 3-1 final score back on September 6th. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo 7 PM

Rocori @ Sartell 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Sartell @ Rocori 4 PM

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Tech @ Willmar 5 PM

Volleyball

Rocori @ Tech

Sartell @ Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls

Cathedral @ Little Falls