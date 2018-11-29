Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, November 29th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team begins their season Thursday night with a home game against Fergus Falls. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. on Sports Arena East.
ELSEWHERE:
GIRLS HOCKEY
Storm N Sabres @ Wayzata 7 PM
River Lakes @ St. Cloud 7:15 PM MAC
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Cloud @ River Lakes 7:15 PM
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rocori @ Paynesville
Tech @ Sartell
Foley @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd @ Apollo
Cathedral @ Holdingford