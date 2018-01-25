Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 25th
The St. Cloud boys hockey team is at Alexandria Thursday night. St. Cloud is coming off of an 11-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice Tuesday night.
St. Cloud is 13-5 overall this season and 7-1 in the Central Lakes Conference, while Alexandria checks in at 10-7-1 overall and 7-3 in CLC play.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Little Falls
Girls Basketball
Wednesday
Eden Prairie 88, Apollo 65
Thursday
ROCORI @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ Sartell
Tech @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Fergus Falls
St. Cloud @ Alexandria
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes