Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 25th

Dave Overlund -- AM 1390 The FAN

The St. Cloud boys hockey team is at Alexandria Thursday night. St. Cloud is coming off of an 11-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice Tuesday night.

St. Cloud is 13-5 overall this season and 7-1 in the Central Lakes Conference, while Alexandria checks in at 10-7-1 overall and 7-3 in CLC play.

ELSEWHERE: 

Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Little Falls

Girls Basketball 
Wednesday
Eden Prairie 88, Apollo 65
Thursday
ROCORI @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ Sartell
Tech @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Fergus Falls
St. Cloud @ Alexandria

Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes

Categories: high school sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top