Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 18th

Dave Overlund

The St. Cloud boys hockey team will have one final tune-up before Hockey Day Minnesota Thursday night when they play at Willmar. Puck drop is slated for 7:15.

Willmar has struggled to a 1-14-1 record this season, including an 0-5 mark in the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud boasts a 11-4 mark this year and is 5-1 in the CLC.

ELSEWHERE: 

Boys Hockey
Sartell @ River Lakes
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Delano @ Cathedral

Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
ROCORI @ Sartell
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Basketball
Cathedral @ Albany

Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Alexandria

