Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 7th
The Cathedral girls basketball team will host Pequot Lakes Thursday night in a non-conference matchup. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.
The Crusaders are 2-0 this season after one-point wins over Holdingford and Sartell, while the Patriots check in at 1-1 on the season.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Hopkins
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Becker
River Lakes @ Alexandria
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Monticello
Rocori @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres @ Willmar
Hutchinson @ River Lakes
Fergus Falls @ Ice Breakers