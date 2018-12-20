Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 20th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys basketball team will look for their first win of the season Thursday when they travel to Monticello to take on the Magic. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.
The Storm have begun the season 0-6, most recently falling to Apollo Tuesday night. The Magic are 2-3 this season, including a home loss to Becker on December 14th in their latest game.
ELSEWHERE:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cathedral @ Pine City
Alexandria @ Apollo
Willmar @ Tech
BOYS HOCKEY
River Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud
GIRLS HOCKEY
Icebreakers @ Willmar
River Lakes @ Litchfield