Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 20th

Dave Overlund

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys  basketball team will look for their first win of the season Thursday when they travel to Monticello to take on the Magic. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

The Storm have begun the season 0-6, most recently falling to Apollo Tuesday night. The Magic are 2-3 this season, including a home loss to Becker on December 14th in their latest game.

ELSEWHERE:

GIRLS BASKETBALL 
Cathedral @ Pine City
Alexandria @ Apollo
Willmar @ Tech

BOYS HOCKEY 
River Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud

GIRLS HOCKEY 
Icebreakers @ Willmar
River Lakes @ Litchfield

